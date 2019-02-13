Katy Perry apologises for shoe designs resembling blackface

Washington: American singer­-songwriter Katy Perry has apologised for the shoe designs from her label resembling blackface. The 34-year-old singer and Global Brands Group, her brand management company issued an apology in response to the controversy. Also, the shoes have been removed from Perry’s collection website, reported E! Online.

“The Rue and The Ora were part of a collection that was released last summer in 9 different colourways (black, blue, gold, graphite, lead, nude, pink, red, silver) and envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism,” Perry and Global told E! News in a statement.

“I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface. Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from katyperrycollections.com,” they added.

The ‘Roar’ singer has come under fire recently for her Rue Face Slip-On Loafers and its high-heeled counterpart, Ora Face Block Heel, which were available in both black and beige colours. Both the shoes feature gold eyes, a nose and rep lips on them. While both styles were available in multiple colours, the black hue, in particular, has social media users upset.

Over the weekend, the designs went viral on social media with many users posting that the shoes resemble blackface. However, both the shoes are still available on Dillards.com and LordandTaylor.com, reported People.

This news comes after two big designer brands were also accused by people for depicting racist imagery. Gucci was called out last week for its turtleneck sweater that covers half the face and features large red lips printed on the sweater around a mouth cut-out.

In December, Prada issued a line of cartoon characters that had black skin tone with red lips, resembling blackface imagery. Both the brands later issued apologies and pulled their products from shelves as well as online retailers.