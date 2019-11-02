close

Katy Perry

Katy Perry rings her 35th birthday with fiancee Orlando Bloom in Egypt

Image Courtesy: Instagram/Katy Perry

Washington: Pop-icon Katy Perry is trying to create memories for a lifetime while celebrating her 35th birthday with her fiancee and actor Orlando Bloom in Egypt.

The two shared pictures from their recent trip on Instagram Thursday, which included their rare PDA as well.

"Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed," Perry captioned pictures depicting herself standing before the Pyramids of Giza."It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35."While for Bloom, he wrote, "It's like looking out over the entire cosmos -- Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio's wonder women both celebrating their #birthday."Bloom and Perry -- who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 -- got engaged on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Sharing her first photo with the 42-year-old actor, Perry shared a close-up snap of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful jewel in the centre."Full bloom," she sweetly captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In July, however, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are first taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle."I think we're doing really great, and we're really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically," Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065's The Kyle & Jackie O Show , reported People magazine.

 

