Katy Perry's Struggle To Find Seat At King Charles III's Coronation Goes Viral

A video showing singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday has left the Twitterati amused. 

Washington: Singer Katy Perry was spotted looking confused as she wandered around Westminster Abbey in London in search of her seat for King Charles III's coronation on Saturday. The videos went viral in no time adding much to the amusement of the Twitterati. "Me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store," joked one royal watcher. "This is a new reaction vid if I've ever seen one," tweeted another.

"The way she's trying to look for her seat with that hat, it's adorable and funny at the same time," wrote a third one.

After the clip went viral, Perry joked about the hilarious moment. "don't worry guys I found my seat," she tweeted on Saturday.

Perry, looked smashing in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit set. The 'Roar' singer, who has taken a temporary leave of absence from 'American Idol' for her British outing, will be performing at the coronation concert Sunday night.

"I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said in a statement last month.

