Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Registration Question: Amitabh Bachchan Drops Question 8 - Here's The Answer

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is now open. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The eighth question for Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 2023' registration was dropped on Saturday (May 7). Aspirants who are looking forward to take part in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show, are required to answer the question on time. As the registration process kick-started on Saturday (April 29), the makers allowed the applicants to try their luck and participate in the show.

Take a look at the Eighth Question for the registration of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15':

Q8. Which two countries were devastated by major earthquake in February 2023?

A. Libya-Egypt
B. Turkey-Syria
C. Iran-Iraq
D. Canada-USA

The Correct Answer is - B. Turkey-Syria 

 

The applicants will be selected randomly through a computer. After the registration process ends, the choosen applicants will have to take a written test. Those who qualify will advance to the interview round. After clearing all the rounds, they will be eligible to play the fastest finger test.

KBC 15 REGISTRATION PROCESS:

To register, Download/ Update SonyLIV App or SMS your answer to 509093. Send us your answer before 9 PM tonight, (2nd May, 2023). The candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app. You can download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website. 

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC. 

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.

