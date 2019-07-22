Kaun Banega Crorepati kicks off with inspiring promo

Mumbai: As the eleventh season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" gears up for launch in August, the reality show's host Amitabh Bachchan is urging the audience to keep chasing dreams and try their luck on the game show.

A recently-launched new promo of the show how a tailor's son fulfilled his dream of studying abroad.

The video starts with the tailor asking his son to work fast, because customers is waiting. The son states he would rather study abroad than become a tailor. This leaves his father stunned. The boy is later mocked for his impossible dream.

Everyone's attitude, however, changes when the young boy appeared on "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and gets an offer letter from California Business School.

Bachchan makes an appearance at the end of the promo, advising viewers to always be firm.

"The moral of the story is that if you have belief in yourself, firmly stick to the belief," he says.