Kavita Kaushik Reveals Quitting Television Because Of Regressive Content

New Delhi: Kavita Kaushik who has been a very popular personality on television over the years has decided to quit the TV industry due to regressive content. The actress who is known for her stint in a very popular show FIR where she played the role of Chandramukhi Chautala has revealed how she is tired of getting offers of regressive content and has finally made a decision to quit the television.

In an interview with TOI, sharing the reason behind her stern decision not to do TV at all, Kavita said,” TV toh muje karna hi nahi hai. I can’t do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies but I am not a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of roles. There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality. I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like Shaitaani Rasmein. But I can’t have the same life I had three years back when I was doing full time television. I am thankful for that phase but I was young and I wanted money. But now, I can’t devote that kind of time. In fact, when FIR didn’t used to take a lot time yet I would crib”.



Talking about how regressive TV has become today, “That’s why I don’t want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we’re showing is really bad for the young generations to watch”.

Kavita faced a huge backlash for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 due to her making personal remarks against Ejaz Khan. She walked out of the show during the open gate task as she expressed being tired of the constant fights and negativity in the show.