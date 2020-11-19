हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KBC 12

'KBC 12' crorepati Mohita Sharma gets 'lucky' again and the reason will leave you amused!

Mohita Sharma shared a hilarious post revealing that she "never thought she would get so lucky".

'KBC 12' crorepati Mohita Sharma gets 'lucky' again and the reason will leave you amused!

New Delhi: It appears that IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' fame is on a winning streak and she couldn't be more happier. After taking home a prize money of Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's game show, Mohita shared she got 'lucky' again. The reason for her happiness has left Twitter amused and you trust us, you will be too.

Taking to Twitter,  revealing that she found two sachets of Maggi masala in one packet. "Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 Maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today," she posted.

Take a look:

Isn't it real happiness? All Maggi lovers would relate to it!

Mohita Sharma was declared the second crorepati of 'KBC 12' on Tuesday. Before her, Nazia Nasim, a communication professional, took home Rs 1 crore. 

Mohita is currently posted in the Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bari Brahmana (Samba). 

She quit the gameshow after winning Rs 1 crore. 

KBC 12Mohita SharmaKaun Banega Crorepati 12Amitabh BachchanKBC
