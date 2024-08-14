KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Earns THIS Whopping Amount Per Episode & It Will Leave You Stumped

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan returned a host with his most loved and popular show on television Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. Big B has been hosting the show over the decades and today he earns a massive amount to continue being the star host. As per reports, the Kalki actor is making 5 crore per episode and over the years the megastar has made a huge money from being the show's host. When KBC started in the year 2000, Big B charged Rs 25 lakh for being the host, and today after 24 years he continues his success streak and today he is making rupees 5 crore reportedly.

As per reports in HT, the entire detailed fees of Amitabh Bachchan have been shared and it only shows the determination of the megastar. It is said that Big B was facing a massive downfall in early 2000 and during his financial struggle he got this opportunity to host the game show and he grabbed it and the rest is history.

As Amitabh Bachchan returned as a host of KBC, he was overwhelmed with all the love and got extremely emotional while thanking everyone for making this journey the most unforgettable part of his life, " I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand".

Amitabh Bachchan is a true example of a rise like a phoenix.