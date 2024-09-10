KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts When Asked About Jaya Bachchan; 'Ye Parivarak Prashna'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan is a people person and when he is on the KBC set; the contestants feel free to talk to the megastar about anything and everything. Recently on dig the contestant asked Big B about his wife Jaya Bachchan where the actor mentioned how he faces a lot of difficulties when has to address family questions. The contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan about his newly married life with Jaya Bachchan and not being able to give her time due to his busy schedule even after 40 years of their marriage.

Big B said," Oho kya bataye? Yeh joh parivarik prashn puch lete hai na log yaha aake..usmei humko bada kasht hota hai". The actor later added," Many years passed by and I entered the filmy world. I started working and it used to be in 3 different shifts. One used to be from 7 Am to 2 pm, where I used to do one film, in one shift. For the second shift, it used to be from 2 pm to 10 pm where I used to shoot for the second film".

Once Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda appeared on his KBC show, where Jaya Bachchan complained about Big B being extremely late to reply to the messages, to which both his daughter and granddaughter agreed and even shared an example, Big B in his defence mentioned how he always stays on no network area due to that his reply reaches late in the family group. Shweta and Navya told him that he was very active on social media in a similar time and how come he manages that without a network?

Big B is one of the most celebrated actors and to date, he is ruling and how.