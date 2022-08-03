Kendall Jenner goes pantless, sits on beau Devin Booker's lap!

Los Angeles: After confirming they are back together, model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner shared a PDA-filled picture with her beau and basketball player Devin Booker on social media.

Kendall has shared and deleted a PDA picture from their retreat on her Instagram Story. In the intimate snap, the reality TV star went pantless as she appeared to only wear bikini bottoms underneath an oversized white graphic tee while sitting on Devin's lap, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The NBA star, meanwhile, went shirtless and sported blue swim trunks and black slides while sitting in a wooden chair on a porch. He fully supported the brunette beauty, who sipped on a bottled beverage as the pair looked at something in the distance.

Kendall confirmed their reconciliation late last month by sharing a video of Devin with her on holiday.

The 25-year-old basketball star could be seen in a field as he enjoyed a vacation with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum in the clip she posted on her Story on July 31. He was seen throwing an axe at a tree in woods, while Kendall was filmed doing ziplining and hiking.

Words are the couple has been enjoying a romantic getaway to Idaho. The couple, who briefly split after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, travelled to the Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club for a relaxing break together over the weekend.

"Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water," a source told E! News.

"They are very adventurous and always up for trying anything." They reportedly have been relaxing by the fire pit, boating on the lake and axe throwing.

The insider added: "They also took relaxing walks and just sat around enjoying the views."



