हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kylie Jenner

Kendall, Kylie Jenner excited to have handbag line in India

Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

Kendall, Kylie Jenner excited to have handbag line in India

New Delhi: Reality TV stars and models Kendall and Kylie Jenner are happy to have introduced their handbag line in India.

They have recently introduced KENDALL + KYLIE handbags at selective outlets of multi-brand retail store Shoppers Stop in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. 

"The handbag designs exude opulence and a classic aesthetic, with a variety of waist pouches, wristlets, slings, totes, fanny packs and backpacks that are perfect for any occasion," Kendall and Kylie said in a joint statement. 

"One style that is sure to catch your eye is the bum bag -- also known as the fanny pack -- which happens to be our favourite! The nostalgic 1980s look has been modernised over the years and is a luxe option for hands-free styling, perfect for wrapping around your waist or slinging over your shoulder. It`s the perfect accessory to any outfit," they added. 

Tags:
Kylie JennerKendal Jenner
Next
Story

Bollywood wishes 'peace', 'prosperity' on Maha Shivratri

Must Watch

PT22M10S

Balakot strike: IAF calculates target hits, not human casualties, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa