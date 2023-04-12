Kerala Born Aria Becomes India's Second K-pop Star From Group X:IN

New Delhi: After Shreya Lenka, Kerala born Aria has become the second Kpop star in India. Yes, you heard it right. The young singer is one of the five members of X:IN and has now become the second Indian to become a K-pop star. She officially made her debut with her first full-length album ‘Keeping the Fire’ earlier this month.



Aria’s real name is Gauthami and she comes from the south Indian state of Kerala. Apart from being a K-pop star, she has worked in Malayalam Film Melvilasom as a child actor. She was selected as a member of GBK Entertainment Group MEP-C in 2022 where she performed under the name Ami. Soon after that, Aria along with four other members, Chiu, Nova, Roa, and Esha, were revealed as the to-debut group. However, unfortunately, had to quit the group earlier this year.



On March 8, 2023, Aria and Nova were shown in the line-up reveal video of the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, at which the incoming girl group X:IN would perform. This confirmed her membership in the group.

Soon after the announcement, the group kickstarted their activities in the K-pop industry and rolled out their pre-debut single, Who Am I, on March 12. This development has left the fans quite excited and intrigued by the group and their musical productions as they are curious to know what more they will be bringing to the table.

Indians have been quite interested in K-pop and it was a moment of joy when Shreya Lenka became the first K-pop star from the country. With Aria’s name too in the list now, it seems that we are entering a new era of pop culture and music.