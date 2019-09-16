close

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona proudly flaunts stretch marks

Her fans flooded her pictures with compliments.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: After slamming trolls for posting abusive comments on her bikini picture, singer Kerry Katona is back with a new post in which is seen proudly flaunting her stretchmarks and cellulite.

The mother of five children posted selfies that feature her in a cream-coloured bra and white pants with a smile on her face, reports "metro.co.uk".

"No filter!!! Lumps and bumps, Stretchmarks and cellulite! I am on a journey a spiritual one and a fitness one! For all info please dm me," Kerry captioned the images.

Her fans flooded her pictures with compliments.

One user wrote: "I hadn't even noticed any lumps bumps or stretch marks or cellulite. You look fab."

Another commented: "Why the f**k are people being so horrible about your body !! I think u look absolutely amazing !!.... we've all got lumps and bumps/ scars !! I certainly have ...we should celebrate them rather than being so negative about them."

 

