Kesha

Kesha: Beyonce advised me to weed out snakes from my life




Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Beyonce Knowles gave Ke$ha a little life-changing advice when the stars first met.

The "Tik Tok" singer has endured a difficult few years, dealing with an assault case she filed against music producer Dr. Luke, but she says it was Beyonce who inspired her to take an active role in taking charge of her life as she was struggling, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to The Face magazine about what happened when she met Beyonce for the first time, Ke$ha said: "I've always been a fan, since day one - Destiny's Child all the way. It was backstage and she was like an angel."

"She said, 'As soon as you know they're snakes, weed 'em out'. So, I've just tried to listen to that advice. Sometimes it took a little longer for me to realize who around me was there for the right reasons or not. But I think I can safely say, as of right now, I am surrounded by really good people."

The "Raising Hell" star added: "It may have taken a couple of years, but her advice was well received."

 

