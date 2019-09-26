Kevin Feige working on 'Star Wars' movie for Disney

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a new "Star Wars" movie for Disney.

Feige will join Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on an upcoming "Star Wars" film as she ushers in a new wave of "Star Wars" content, following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, reports variety.com.

The last film in the series "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will release on December 20 this year.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of ‘Star Wars' but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including ‘Children of Blood' and ‘Bone' with Emma Watts and Fox," said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn.

"With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in ‘Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a ‘Star Wars' film together," he added.

Disney united Marvel and Lucasfilm after acquiring the "Star Wars" company for $4.05 billion in 2012, during which Disney announced plans for a new "Star Wars" film, the 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Disney first acquired Marvel in 2009, and Feige has been president of the studio since 2007.