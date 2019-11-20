Kevin Hart happy to go back to work after car crash

Los Cabos: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart looked healthy and in good spirits as he took the stage to surprise the audience before the screening of "Jumanji : The Next Level" here, and said he was glad that he could recover from his horrific car accident earlier this years, and be part of the "Jumanji" journey.

Hart, who is still recovering from the crash that left him hospitalised in September, surprised all when he walked onto the stage with castmates including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina and film's director Jake Kasdan.

"I have never been more excited to be a part of something, see something grow, and then see someone's reaction on this. I mean this is the first time I am going to see a live crowd watch the film. I have seen it, I am blown by it. I am lucky to work with these amazing actors and actresses," Hart said.

He also indulged in a funny banter with his friend and colleague Johnson.

After which Johnson said: "It is so good to have you back Kevin."

To this, Hart added: "This is a big deal. I am glad that I was able to get ready for this."

Hart was in the passenger seat when he was involved in a car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda here September 1. He fractured his spine in three places and had to undergo major surgery. He was released 10 days after the crash.

He is looking forward to "Jumanji : The Next Level", a sequel which picks up where 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" left off. But there is one difference.

The twist is that the grandfathers (played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover) of two original players get transported into the game as Johnson and Hart's avatars.

According to the film's synopsis, in "Jumanji: The Next Level" the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

The world of Chris Van Allsburg's book "Jumanji", narrating the story of a young boy Alan Parrish getting trapped in a board game, found its way to the silver screen in 1995. Robin Williams was its main lead.

The story was back on the big screen in 2017 with a modern twist. In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a group of high school students get lost in the jungle after laying their hands on a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji.

At the screening, Gillian said: " We had so much fun making this, and I hope you enjoy as much we enjoyed making it."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 13, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.