Kevin Jonas gets sweet congratulatory message from daughters over VMA nominations

Washington DC: Kevin Jonas received a special congratulatory note from her daughters after the brother gang including Nick and Joe Jonas eceived nominations for this year`s MTV Video Music Awards.

In the video uploaded by Kevin`s wife Danielle Jonas, their two daughters Alena and Valentina can be seen wearing matching white skirts as they congratulated their father and uncles` in a sweet manner."Congratulations Uncle Joe and Uncle Nick and Daddy! We love you! Peace out!," Danielle captioned the video on Instagram.

According to Page Six, the Jonas Brothers -- who reunited this year after the band broke up nearly a decade ago -- have clearly made a comeback and were nominated for the VMA`s "Artist of the Year" award, and their song `Sucker` was nominated for `Song of the Year,` `Best Pop` and `Video of the Year` awards. (ANI)