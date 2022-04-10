हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt

KGF 2's Sanjay Dutt hits the gym with a vengeance, drops fresh PIC

Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen in the role of 'Adheera' in 'KGF: 2', has been lately sweating it out in the gym.

KGF 2&#039;s Sanjay Dutt hits the gym with a vengeance, drops fresh PIC
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Dutt fans have been waiting in anticipation for the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' that promises to be bigger and better than the original.

The superstar made headlines when the makers announced his casting in the film as she steps into the shoes of 'Adheera' Rocky's nemesis in the film.

Sanjay Dutt hit the gym with a vengeance and treated his fans to his intense workout as he piles on the muscle.

The superstar posted an image of his rugged appearance, pulling off the tattooed and pierced look like a pro as he lifts weights and trains his arms!

Sanjay Dutt captioned the image, “THE DEVIL WHISPERS "You can't withstand the storm." THE WARRIOR REPLIED "I am the storm."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 

Talking on the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in films like 'Shamshera' (2022), 'Prithviraj' (2022), KGF: Chapter 2' (2022), 'Toolsidas Junior'.

