KGF 2 director

KGF director Prashanth Neel admits to having a 'drinking problem', says 'I often consume alcohol to...'

'KGF' director Prashanth Neel has been promoting his magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2' these days.

KGF director Prashanth Neel admits to having a &#039;drinking problem&#039;, says &#039;I often consume alcohol to...&#039;
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Hyderabad: It is unusual to see a mainstream director or a film star publicly admit to having an addiction problem. 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel, who has been promoting his magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2', has made a daring revelation of his drinking habit.

During his interaction with a media portal, Prashanth Neel asked, "I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview," on a witty note.

"Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes", Prashanth Neel reveals.

Explaining what he feels when scripting down his ideas, Prashanth Neel said, "It is never about the story, but how it is presented, is the most important task".

Well, talking about his drinking habit openly is considered a daring attempt for a director who has made his mark in the pan-India circuit.

On the work front, Prashanth Neel's movie with Prabhas titled 'Salaar' is on the cards, after which the director has a movie in which he will direct sensational Jr NTR.

 

