हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yash

'KGF' star Yash attends childhood friend's wedding in Mysuru, steals hearts

The 'KGF' star reached Mysuru with actress and wife Radhika Pandit to attend the wedding of his friend Chetan. The star couple was welcomed by bursting of crackers.

&#039;KGF&#039; star Yash attends childhood friend&#039;s wedding in Mysuru, steals hearts
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MYSURU: Even after the success of 'KGF: Chapter 2' and becoming a pan-India superstar, Rocking Star Yash has shown that he is strongly connected to his roots as he attended the wedding of his childhood friend in his hometown Mysuru. Yash, who is currently celebrating the success of his film 'KGF Chapter 2', is spending quality time with his family before taking up another film project.

The 'KGF' star reached Mysuru with actress and wife Radhika Pandit to attend the wedding of his friend Chetan. The star couple was welcomed by bursting of crackers.

Yash greeted the large crowd that had gathered for his arrival, as the news of his ccoming had spread like wildfire.

He also obliged to requests for selfies by the crowd before going inside the wedding hall.

The cool gesture by the superstar won the hearts of the people.

Videos and photos of the event have gone viral on social media.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YashKGFKGF 2Yash weddingYash wifeRadhika Pandit
Next
Story

This PIC of Ustad Zakir Hussain from Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral will leave you teary-eyed

Must Watch

PT1H1M13S

Taal Thok Ke: Fear of 'Babri 2' in Gyanvapi case?