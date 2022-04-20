New Delhi: It is a dream come true for Rocking star Yash as he has become a superstar and is experiencing immense love for his recently released film ‘KGF Chapter: 2’. The Prashant Neel directed film is a smashing hit and is breaking records at the box office and helping to further soar Yash’s popularity. The actor first tasted stardom with the success of ‘KGF Chapter 1’. But did you know that Naveen Kumar Gowda, better known by his stage name ‘Yash’ had no connections in the film industry and came from a humble background. His father was a bus conductor and his mother a housewife. But since childhood Yash dreamt of becoming a ‘superstar’. Fighting all odds and giving a chance to his destiny, Yash ran away from his home with just Rs 300 to fulfil his dream.



Talking about his childhood aspirations of becoming a ‘hero’, Yash told India Today, “In class, when they asked me who do you want to become when you grow up, I'd say I will be a superstar. Everyone would say astronaut and all, and I used to say 'hero'. So, everybody used to laugh. But, I believed that one day, main hero ban jaunga (I'll be a film hero). I didn’t know how difficult it was or how much dedication went into it. I had no clue. I just wanted to be an actor."

Yash’s parents however did not believe in their son’s far-fetched dream and wanted him to go to a college and pursue a degree. But Yash was completely set in his mind. He left his house and joined a theatre group called Benaka despite his family's objection.

“My parents told me, ‘Okay go. But if you come back, never ever think of anything else.’ I said okay. Give me a chance to do something. They thought I would come back soon, but that never happened,” the KGF star recalled.

Yash slowly worked his way up to stardom. He moved from his hometown Mysore to Bengaluru. Yash first worked in the backstage of plays and later became a ‘back-up actor’.

Sharing how he was first intimidated to move to Bangalore, he revealed, "But, everywhere I met somebody who helped me. I joined a theatre group and started working backstage. Eventually, I started practising for other roles as well. I became a backup actor - if some actor was ill or not available, I used to perform his part. That’s how it started. And then I started getting big roles."

Yash's story of rise is definitely one straight out of fairytales. His latest ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide in just the first five days of its release and is continuing strong at the box-office.