KGF star Yash turns 35: These pics of the handsome hunk will make you swoon!

New Delhi: 'KGF' star Yash, a popular Kannada actor, turned 35 on Friday (January 8). The actor enjoys a huge fan base across the nation and is known for his intense acting and looks.

Yash, who is fondly called ‘rocking star’, is the next promising south name to make it big in the cinema world. His 2018 film 'KGF' entered the league of Rs 200 crore films and made him popular pan-India as Rocky, his character in the movie.

The teaser of Yash's most-awaited 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released on Thursday to mark the birthday of the actor. The first look of it is as gripping as the first installment of the franchise.

As this south heartthrob turns a year older, here is a look at some of his swoon-worthy pictures.

Yash, born as Naveen Kumar Gowda, had a humble upbringing. His father is a bus driver with KSRTC transport service and continues to be in his profession even today.

Yash is married to actress Radhika Pandit with two kids. The actor made his debut with the television serial 'Nanda Gokula'.