हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yash

KGF star Yash turns 35: These pics of the handsome hunk will make you swoon!

The teaser of Yash's most-awaited 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released on Thursday to mark the birthday of the actor.

KGF star Yash turns 35: These pics of the handsome hunk will make you swoon!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/thenameisyash

New Delhi: 'KGF' star Yash, a popular Kannada actor, turned 35 on Friday (January 8). The actor enjoys a huge fan base across the nation and is known for his intense acting and looks. 

Yash, who is fondly called ‘rocking star’, is the next promising south name to make it big in the cinema world. His 2018 film 'KGF' entered the league of Rs 200 crore films and made him popular pan-India as Rocky, his character in the movie.  

The teaser of Yash's most-awaited 'KGF: Chapter 2' was released on Thursday to mark the birthday of the actor. The first look of it is as gripping as the first installment of the franchise.

 As this south heartthrob turns a year older, here is a look at some of his swoon-worthy pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

 

Yash, born as Naveen Kumar Gowda, had a humble upbringing. His father is a bus driver with KSRTC transport service and continues to be in his profession even today. 
Yash is married to actress Radhika Pandit with two kids. The actor made his debut with the television serial 'Nanda Gokula'. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YashHappy Birthday YashKGF Chapter 2KGFKGF 2 teaser
Next
Story

Riteish Deshmukh reveals his Instagram account was target of cyber fraud
  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day