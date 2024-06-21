New Delhi: Bollywood's Khallas girl Isha Koppikar recently made some shocking revelations about the dark truth of casting couch in the glamour industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress recalled two such horrifying incidents.

ISHA KOPPIKAR ON CASTING COUCH

Isha said, “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly’ with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly’ mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude.”

Isha Koppikar also shared an incident when an A-list actor asked her to meet him alone. “When I was 23, one actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry.”

ISHA KOPPIKAR MOVIE CAREER

Isha made her movie debut in 1998 with 'Chandralekha', a Telugu venture. The same year, she starred in 'Kaadhal Kavithai', a Tamil film for which she even won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. After starring a few Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language movies, Isha made her Bollywood debut in Karisma Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fiza' in 2000.

The film was directed by Khalid Mohamed. She then went on to star in the movies such as Rahul, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya in 2001.

But it was in 2002, Ram Gopal Varma's 'Company' marking Vivek Oberoi's debut that Isha's item song 'Khallas' became a chartbuster and she a rising popular star. Soon, she became the 'Khallas' girl, we know today.

Isha featured in several movies like Kaante, Pinjar, Dil Ka Rishta, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Darna Mana Hai, LOC Kargil, Rudraksh, Krishna Cottage, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi amongst various others.

She was last seen in a Kannada film 'Kavacha'.