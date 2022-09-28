Khamosh! Sonakshi Sinha creates a laughter riot in 'Case Toh Banta Hai' latest episode- Watch

New Delhi: Khamosh! Khamosh! Khamosh! Comedy ke Courtroom mein aa rahi hai Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha! (Silence! Silence! Silence! Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha is comedy to the courtroom of comedy) Amazon miniTV today released a hilarious video giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Case Toh Banta Hai featuring the Bollywood actress.

The ‘Rowdy Rathore’ star will grace the courtroom with her presence and has come fully prepared to deal with each Atrangi Ilzaam that was thrown at her by the Janta Ka Lawyer, aka Riteish Deshmukh. Reaffirming her famous dialogue “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab,” Sonakshi is seen playfully challenging Paritosh Tripathi and even slapping him!

Sharing her excitement Sonakshi said, “I'm super thrilled to be a part of India's first official court of comedy through Case Toh Banta Hai! Taking my traits and characteristics and giving it a humorous spin is extremely novel and audiences are going to love it! I was actually quite intrigued with the Ilzams that I was going to be accused with. But the moment I saw the set-up, Riteish, Varun and Kusha, I was like, this is going to be super fun, bring it on!! Be prepared to burst out laughing while watching my episode, which will air exclusively on Amazon miniTV.”

‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy. Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, September 30, only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.