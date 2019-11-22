Khans celebrate Helen's 80th birthday with a bang—See inside photos

New Delhi: The starry Khan parivaar got together last night to usher in veteran actress Helen's 80th birthday. The entire khandaan celebrated the gorgeous yesteryear actress's special day in a grand way.

Veteran actresses and friends Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parikh attended the birthday bash and the trio including Helen even posed for clicks. Filmmaker and Alvira's hubby Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from last night bash.

He wrote: Amazing at 80 #HelenKhan @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @arpitakhansharma

The party saw Salman Khanm, Sohail, Arpita and Alvira greeted the guests. Thje fam jam happily posed for clicks too and the paps on duty were happily obliged.

Born in Burma, Helen has appeared in over 700 films in her illustrious and long move career. Hailed as a prolific dancer, Helen got her major break in Hindi movies with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Shakti Samanta's film, 'Howrah Bridge'. She married Salim Khan in 1981.

The gorgeous actress was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2009. She bagged the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for Mahesh Bhatt's actioner 'Lahu Ke Do Rang'.

Several songs such as Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, Aa Jaane Jaan, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Mungda and Ye Mera Dil Pyaar Ka Deewana amongst various others are a few gems in her career.

Here's wishing Helen a very happy birthday!