New Delhi: Model and social media influencer Erika Packard, daughter of national award-winning bodybuilder and Bollywood actor Gavin Packard participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 current season. The stunning model is an avid Instagrammer and regularly posts on social media.

Erika Packard took to Instagram and teased her bold topless photoshoot wearing denim and covering her modesty with her hands while posing. She wrote in the caption: Out here giving Ranveer company But you cant see my bums @makeupbyvishakha @tanvivoraphotography borrowed and not returned @gabriellademetriades

Many of her celeb friends commented on the photoshoot picture.

Social media influencer Erika Packard, who made her television debut with 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', has become the first contestant to be evicted from the show. She is the daughter of late bodybuilder Gavin Packard of Irish-American descent, who played villainous roles predominately in Bollywood and Malayalam movies.

Talking about her experience of being in the show, IANS in one of her earlier interviews quoted her as saying, "Being on a reality show like this was itself a fear for me which I am happy I have overcome. Talking about the stunts I would say I gave my best; I panicked a bit during the elimination stunt and hence couldn't place the keys."

"It was just about who did a better job during the stunt. It has been great learning for me, and I will always cherish the memories I have created here and treasure the lessons I've learnt for the rest of my life," she concluded.



