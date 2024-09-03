Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz Alleges Makers Chopped The Clips And Only Showed His Reactions And Not Their Actions

New Delhi: Asim Riaz was labelled as arrogant after his video of bragging about his stardom went viral from the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 hosted by Rohit Shetty. Asim was seen blasting maskers for bringing him in the show with small actors and he mentioned he doesn't need money and fame, and he is only on the show for his fans. While this arrogance of Asim was strongly criticised by the netizens and the TV stars including Kushal Tandon who took digs at his statements over bragging about his bank balance and changing cars every six months.

While Asim chose to go cryptic during the controversy that happened a few months ago. And now at his live show at an event, he was seen slamming the makers for showing his reactions and chopping all other things that made him lose his calm in the show.

Asim was present in Dubai at an event where he said," They say somebody is ruining internet. It's okay. It's an action, there's a reaction. But they only show my reaction. They don't show action. They chop the clips and they show my reactions." The video of the ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been going viral.

Watch the video of Asim Riaz slamming the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for chopping the clips.

Shilpa Shinde who was part of the show too claimed that Asim was instigated by the other contestants, he was poked and made fun of, and this led to the outburst.

What happened with Asim Riaz on the show

Asim was unhappy by seeing him not do one of the stunts and claimed that no one else could do this, and insisted on seeing the footage of him showing him loss and he was in disbelief. After being shown he couldn't perform the task, Rohit Shetty bashed him for his attitude and said that he would beat him here only and should stop his arrogance. Later Asim lost his cool and had a massive showdown that went viral.