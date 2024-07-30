Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Kushal Tandon Takes A Jibe At Asim Riaz’s Claim Over Fame, Exposes The Truth Behind Changing Cars In 6 Months

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz has been reportedly thrown out of the show after his misconduct with Rohit Shetty in the show. Asim Riaz was seen bragging about his achievements after he was falsely accused of being defamed by the makers of the show. There have been many who are strongly lashing out at Asim Riaz and the latest one is Kushal Tandon. The TV star and Bigg Boss ex-contestant Kushal took a jibe at Asim for his show off and called out his arrogance.

Kushal Tandon slammed Asim as his video of speaking about fame is going viral. Kushal took to his X account and wrote, "Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss ? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats off to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sit."

Many are agreeing with Asim and are calling it the downfall of the actor.

Umar Riaz drops cryptic post amid Asim Riaz being thrown out of the show by Rohit Shetty; 'Don't Degrade Someone'

Umar Riaz came out in defence of his brother and dropped a cryptic post where he mentioned not to degrade anyone. The post read, "Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons come out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!"

Many fans are asking Umar to make Asim understand and guide him.