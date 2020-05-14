Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke call it quits, continue to stay friends - See their old pics together

New Delhi: Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have decided to call it quits and rather stay as friends. After confirming the break-up news to an entertainment daily, Nityaami revealed that the two got to know each other better during 'Nach Baliye 9' where they remained popular contestants and ended up as one of the finalists.

However, now that they have decided to stay as friends rather than a couple. We decided to go through their old pictures from social media, loved by fans:

Shantanu Maheshwari was first seen in 'Dil Dosti Dance' on Channel V, which gave him immense recognition. He went on to win the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'. He is also a part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew, who won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles. Shantanu along with his crew Desi Hoppers gave a special performance on America's Got Talent season 11 in 2016.

After featuring in many TV shows and music videos Shantanu will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Meanwhile, Nityaami has headed to Melbourne, Australia to be with her parents amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.