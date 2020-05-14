Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke call it quits, continue to stay friends - See their old pics together

New Delhi: Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari and girlfriend Nityaami Shirke have decided to call it quits and rather stay as friends. After confirming the break-up news to an entertainment daily, Nityaami revealed that the two got to know each other better during 'Nach Baliye 9' where they remained popular contestants and ended up as one of the finalists.
However, now that they have decided to stay as friends rather than a couple. We decided to go through their old pictures from social media, loved by fans:
Wish you a very Happy Birthday @nityaami.shirke ... Unfortunately couldn’t make it last night( you know the reason ) I’m glad I met you... as I got a friend who is lill badhir but Honest and Posivite... taught me lot of things... You have gone through a lot last year and faced it brilliantly... You are a strong girl.... Wish all your dreams come true and you have a fabulous Birthday . . P.S. You can thank me later for the last pic
I have learnt that one doesn’t meet people by accident, there is always a reason...I met this genuine person this year and I’m happy that I did, because I got to grow as a person... In such a short span of time we both had a roller coaster ride of emotions...emotions where we were shaken but not stirred...today I take this opportunity to tell you that you are one of the strongest person I have met...Like in our last picture nachos... puffs... samosas has turned into my personal assorted feelings for you... From our stupid assumptions to clearing of misunderstandings, from laughing to crying, from fighting to apologising, from understanding to hurting each other we have had a lot going on... But inspite of all this, we still understand each other, and now I know why... because my heart says that it has found a great friend in you... I cherish this friendship...and forever will... @nityaami.shirke
It’s important to celebrate dance and that’s what we try to do .... We have been really pushing ourselves to keep coming up with different performances, at the sametime not compromising with the entertainment quotient... For this week we are in danger zone and if you guys think we deserve to be part of the show then do vote for us: all you have to do is give a miss call on this no. 1800 120 888 809 #nachbaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia #nishan
In search of a fairy tale we always look for a magic door... but what if a different tale lies behind that door...come witness our fairy tale with a dash of fun... #nachbaliye9 @nityaami.shirke @starplus @banijayasia @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @dhanshree.yadav @mohitantony @desihoppers
This is the first time I have ever incorporated my real life situation on stage.... the feeling was so raw and different for me but something I wanted to do...as a tribute to @nityaami.shirke for showing so much positivity and strength... Thanks @desihoppers @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony @dhanshree.yadav @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #nishan #
I’m a private person and I like to keep things like that but now that I’m doing #nachbaliye, my relationship is out in open... So confirming that YES I’m dating @nityaami.shirke and we are in this 'like' phase of our relationship. We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart... and we hail from very different backgrounds, but somehow we connected.... Nach Baliye was not something that was in picture but we both thought of exploring our relationship via this...good bad ugly - we dont know what will be the course of our journey...Yes, I know it’s a big decision, don’t know what to expect and how things will go... but hopefully we continue to enjoy and explore our relationship. Let’s see where it takes us.
Shantanu Maheshwari was first seen in 'Dil Dosti Dance' on Channel V, which gave him immense recognition. He went on to win the adventure-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'. He is also a part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew, who won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles. Shantanu along with his crew Desi Hoppers gave a special performance on America's Got Talent season 11 in 2016.
After featuring in many TV shows and music videos Shantanu will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Meanwhile, Nityaami has headed to Melbourne, Australia to be with her parents amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.