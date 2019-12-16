Khloe Kardashian does Kris Jenner impression

Mumbai: Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian did a hilarious impression of her mother Kris Jenner in the season 17 finale of their reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashian".

In the finale, which aired on Sunday, the Kardashian and Jenner family members were doing an impersonation of each other. Kendall opted to dress like her sister Kylie, Kourtney impersonated Kim, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Khloe went all-in on the look with a short black wig. She also sported smoky eye make-up. She dressed up in an identical outfit to a Versace ensemble which was once worn by Kris.

"Kylie, you can sit next to me, because you are my favourite and you make a billion dollars," Khloe jokingly said as Kris to Kendall's Kylie in the episode.

She added: "I have my Kylie, my billion-dollar baby. Now she will always be the dearest to my heart for a billion reasons."

Khloe also shared a short clip of the season finale on her Instagram account.

"Why do you think I'm drunk all the time?" she said, copying Kris.

She added: "My girls always bicker, and so I need something to take the edge off."

Kourtney also offered a comical scene when she imitated Kim in long straight black hair wig and huge glasses.