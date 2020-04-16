Khubsoorat actor and Pearl Padamsee's son Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

New Delhi: Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who has worked in several Bollywood movies, international projects and plays breathed his last on April 15, 2020. The news of his death was shared on Instagram by half-sister Raell Padamsee. However, not much is known about the cause of his demise. He was 65.

Ranjit is best known for his roles in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Khubsoorat, Basu Chatterjee's Baton Baton Mein and Basu Chatterjee's Khatta Meetha. He made his Hindi movie debut in 'Khatta Meetha', playing Russie Mistry with so much ease that fans still remember the character.

His violin-playing act in 'Baton Baton Mein' has been etched strongly in pubic memory as he portrayed the role of Tina Munim's younger brother Shabi Perreira quite naturally.

In his enriching showbiz career, after starring in a couple of Hindi movies Ranjit Chowdhry moved to the US. He wrote the screenplay and acted for the Canadian venture 'Sam & Me' which marked the directorial debut of renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta. The film got a special mention at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Ranjit Chowdhry was theatre veteran Pearl Padamsee's son and Alyque Padamsee was his stepfather.

Twitterati too expressed shock over his demise and offered condolences to the family.

Very Sad to hear about #RanjitChowdhry - was a big fan of his films - Great comic timing & Good actor. khatta Metha, khubsoorat, lonely in America, Sam and me. He was also the first ever judge, in our Show Naya Andaz in New Jersey in 1993.#RIP — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) April 16, 2020

Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee’s son Ranjit Chowdhry portrayed the character of her son in ‘Baton Baton Mein’#RIP #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/aadl7vhaz9 — Rajesh Chauhan.. (@twitt_chauhan) April 15, 2020

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP

#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI — Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020

I had honour to work with Ranjit Chowdhary (RIP) as his wife on “On Golden Years.” I have often thought about him & ran into him in NYC several times. Child Actor, Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Khubsoorat (1980). Such a funny person. My senior. RIP#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/TgbQxsxsCZ — Jyoti Singh (@princesspudu) April 15, 2020

He acted in movies like Kaalia, Lonely in America, Sam & Me, Mississippi Masala, Bandit Queen, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, King of the Jungle, Kaante, God's Land and Breakaway amongst various others.

Ranjit was also seen in popular American series 'Prison Break'.

His funeral will take place on April 16, 2020, and a prayer meeting will be held on May 5 after the lockdown opens.

May his soul rest in peace!