Ranjit Chowdhry

Khubsoorat actor and Pearl Padamsee's son Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65

His violin-playing act in 'Baton Baton Mein' has been etched strongly in pubic memory as he portrayed the role of Tina Munim's younger brother Shabi Perreira quite naturally. 

Khubsoorat actor and Pearl Padamsee&#039;s son Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 65
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who has worked in several Bollywood movies, international projects and plays breathed his last on April 15, 2020. The news of his death was shared on Instagram by half-sister Raell Padamsee. However, not much is known about the cause of his demise. He was 65. 

Ranjit is best known for his roles in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Khubsoorat, Basu Chatterjee's Baton Baton Mein and Basu Chatterjee's Khatta Meetha. He made his Hindi movie debut in 'Khatta Meetha', playing Russie Mistry with so much ease that fans still remember the character.

 

In his enriching showbiz career, after starring in a couple of Hindi movies Ranjit Chowdhry moved to the US. He wrote the screenplay and acted for the Canadian venture 'Sam & Me' which marked the directorial debut of renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta. The film got a special mention at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. 

Ranjit Chowdhry was theatre veteran Pearl Padamsee's son and Alyque Padamsee was his stepfather. 

Twitterati too expressed shock over his demise and offered condolences to the family.

He acted in movies like Kaalia, Lonely in America, Sam & Me, Mississippi Masala, Bandit Queen, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, King of the Jungle, Kaante, God's Land and Breakaway amongst various others. 

Ranjit was also seen in popular American series 'Prison Break'. 

His funeral will take place on April 16, 2020, and a prayer meeting will be held on May 5 after the lockdown opens.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Ranjit Chowdhry
