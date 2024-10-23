Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina Ready To Make Their Relationship Official As They Arrive Together At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party?

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor and Jigra actor Vedang Raina are the latest rumoured couple who looks like are in a zone to make their secret relationship official. Last night the Archies actors made heads turn by making an appearance together in a matching outfit at Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash. The rumoured lovebirds' looked extremely comfortable in being papped together and made their fans wonder if they are indirectly making their relationship official.

Watch the video of Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor make heads turn as they arrive together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

In the video, you can see Vedang and Khushi walking together and even acknowledged the paprazzi’s presence and this only show how they are comfortable with each other. In fact Karan Johar even teased Vedang by Khushi’s name when they appeared together on Kapil Sharma’s show while promoting Jigra along with Alia Bhatt.

The fans of Vedang and Khushi are calling them the next best couple after Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. One fan commented,” Khushi deserves a man like Vedang”. Another fan said,” They are just like RS and DP”.

Khushi Kapoor’s phone wallpaper had earlier grabbed eyeballs as she had picture of her with Vedang, Janhvi and along with her boyfriend Shikha Pahariya.