Khushi Kapoor Drops Stunning Pics From Paris And Janhvi Cannot Keep Calm, Calls Her 'My Mysore Pak'

New Delhi: When Khushi Kapoor graced the streets of Paris, the fashion world stood still. The rising Bollywood sensation recently treated her Instagram followers to a captivating collection of images from her trip to the City of Love and the capital of fashion. Alongside iconic shots of the Eiffel Tower and mouthwatering croissants, what truly stole the show were Khushi's impeccable fashion moments that left us all in awe.

In her first Parisian look, Khushi Kapoor effortlessly blended comfort with style. She donned a cropped white sweater that exuded a cozy charm, paired with a chic plaid skirt that added a touch of sophistication. Completing the ensemble with brown boots, Khushi was the epitome of casual elegance.

Khushi Kapoor continued to turn heads with her second look, a striking combination of a black vest and a vibrant green skirt. What made this outfit truly stand out was the sheer black fabric delicately layered over the skirt. To top it all off, she carried a statement Dior handbag that oozed luxury and fashion-forwardness. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped an adorable comment as well, it read, "Princess queen fairy my laddoo my jangri my Mysore pak my bangaram"

Khushi Kapoor also shares with us a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she posts a picture in a bathrobe from her hotel room moments before taking over the streets of Paris. Decked in full glam, this proves that fashion isn't just about the final look but also the journey.