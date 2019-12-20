Khushi Kapoor gets a warm welcome from sister Janhvi Kapoor as she returns home for Christmas

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is pursuing her higher studies in New York, has returned for Christmas holidays.

Janhvi, who was over the moon happy to have her home, shared a picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen welcoming her baby sister with a squishy hug.

On the professional front, Janhvi has projects like 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in the pipeline.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' is being produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It is a biopic on India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.