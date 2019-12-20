हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor gets a warm welcome from sister Janhvi Kapoor as she returns home for Christmas

Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is pursuing her higher studies in New York, has returned for Christmas holidays. 

Khushi Kapoor gets a warm welcome from sister Janhvi Kapoor as she returns home for Christmas

New Delhi: Late actress Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is pursuing her higher studies in New York, has returned for Christmas holidays. 

Janhvi, who was over the moon happy to have her home, shared a picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen welcoming her baby sister with a squishy hug.

On the professional front, Janhvi has projects like 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in the pipeline.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' is being produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It is a biopic on India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Khushi KapoorJanhvi KapoorGunjan Saxena biopic
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan posts adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan on his 3rd birthday

Must Watch

PT41M1S

Watch Debate: Why India's internal matter should go to UN?