topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KHUSHI KAPOOR

Khushi Kapoor grabs eyeballs in a SIZZLING short satin dress, looks absolutely chic! Check out pics

Many pictures from the bash went viral on social media where fans absolutely adored Khushi Kapoor's outfit. Now, the actress has dropped sultry pictures on her official Instagram account and it has taken over the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' next year.
  • The team recently wrapped up the shoot and came together to a party in Mumbai hosted by director Zoya Akhtar.

Trending Photos

Khushi Kapoor grabs eyeballs in a SIZZLING short satin dress, looks absolutely chic! Check out pics

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' next year. The team recently wrapped up the shoot and came together to a party in Mumbai hosted by director Zoya Akhtar. 

Many pictures from the bash went viral on social media where fans absolutely adored Khushi Kapoor's outfit. Now, the actress has dropped sultry pictures on her official Instagram account and it has taken over the internet. Sharing a few pictures wearing a sizzling short satin dress, she teased her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@khushi05k)

Khushi looked absolutely stunning in a purple satin dress with a halter neck. She gave out major chic vibes with her latest photoshoot. She opted for a wink eye and nude lip shade to go with her look. She tied her hair up tight and looked super hot. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@khushi05k)

The Archies movie is based on the popular comic of the same name, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Mainda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on Netflix, but makers are yet to announce the release date.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Live Tv

Khushi KapoorKhushi Kapoor sexy picsKhushi Kapoor hot picsKhushi Kapoor The Archiesthe archies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith