Khushi Kapoor grabs eyeballs in a SIZZLING short satin dress, looks absolutely chic! Check out pics

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' next year. The team recently wrapped up the shoot and came together to a party in Mumbai hosted by director Zoya Akhtar.

Many pictures from the bash went viral on social media where fans absolutely adored Khushi Kapoor's outfit. Now, the actress has dropped sultry pictures on her official Instagram account and it has taken over the internet. Sharing a few pictures wearing a sizzling short satin dress, she teased her fans.

Khushi looked absolutely stunning in a purple satin dress with a halter neck. She gave out major chic vibes with her latest photoshoot. She opted for a wink eye and nude lip shade to go with her look. She tied her hair up tight and looked super hot. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

The Archies movie is based on the popular comic of the same name, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Mainda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on Netflix, but makers are yet to announce the release date.

