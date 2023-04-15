Khushi Kapoor In Strappy LBD, Anjini Dhawan In Lilac bodycon Get Going For A Party With Ibrahim Ali Khan - Watch

New Delhi: The Mumbai party scenes are quite glammed-up, especially when star kids are spotted attending the events making it a big one. Last night saw a bunch of popular faces including Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and Ibrahim Ali Khan heading for a party together along with a bunch of other friends and yes ofcouse Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was also present there.

While Ibrahim looked dapped in his casual wear, Khushi rocked the night in a Little Black Dress (LBD) with a strappy look. Anjini Dhawan on the other hand was wearing a fitted bodycon dress in a pretty lilac colour and carrying a white handbag. Watch the video of the star kids hanging out outside the plush Mumbai party spot:

Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's son - Ibrahim is busy assisting movies these days. All eyes are set on his big Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter the showbiz world with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

A few days back, Khushi Kapoor was holidaying in Dubai with her friends. The star kid was seen posing with Orry and they also attended Atif Aslam's concert together along with other friends.