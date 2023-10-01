Khushi Kapoor Looks Chic In Shimmery Outfit As She Explores Paris, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor, the rising star in the world of Bollywood, recently bid adieu to the city of Paris, and she did it in style. Her Instagram was buzzing with excitement as she shared a heartfelt goodbye post, where she’s seen posing with the Eiffel Tower as her backdrop.

But that's not all that had her fans swooning. Khushi Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, left her mark on the Parisian streets with some breathtaking fashion moments that we simply can't get enough of.

Khushi Kapoor posted pictures from her visit to the iconic Eiffel Tower, dressed in a stunning coordinated set from none other than the renowned fashion house, Dior. Khushi's choice of attire for the event was a testament to her evolving style.

The comments on her goodbye post were a testament to her fashion-forward choices and her growing popularity. Fans flooded her Instagram with comments like, "This look is top tier," and "The pictures we've all been waiting for." It's clear that Khushi Kapoor has a dedicated and enthusiastic fan base eagerly awaiting her every move.

As Khushi Kapoor bids adieu to Paris, her fans can’t contain their excitement for her upcoming film debut in 'Archies.'

Her journey from being a fashion icon to stepping into the world of acting has been eagerly anticipated by her admirers, and her Parisian escapade has only added to the anticipation.