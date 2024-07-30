Khushi Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Vedang Raina Official?

Mumbai: Looks like the Kapoor sisters have found the love of their lives. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have been in the news for their rumoured relationships with Vedang Raina and Shikhar Pahariya. And seems like Khushi is following in her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor's footsteps to not hide her relationship with the Bollywood star and her The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina. The rumoured lovebirds set the stage on fire with there smashing appearance at the ramp walk. Khushi and Vedang almost made it official by walking the ramp together and the fans are calling them the most good looking couple.

Before making heads turn with their first-ever smashing appearance, Khushi Kapoor's wallpaper on her phone grabbed all the eyeballs that had Vedang, she, Janhvi and Shikhar in one frame. This wallpaper indicates that Vedang is more than a friend or a co-star to Khushi as generally, people keep their loved ones' wallpapers on their mobile phones.

Watch the video of Khushi and Vedang setting the internet on fire

In the video you can see how Vedang and Khushi cannot take your their eyes off each other and it speaks volumes about their relationship.

Khushi Kapoor's wallpaper with Vedang Raina says a lot about their strong bonding.

Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Khushi earlier had no interest in acting but it was her sister's debut film that inspired her to become an actor.