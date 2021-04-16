Khushi Kapoor turns heads in black leather boots and white mini skirt on New York streets - See pic

New Delhi: Late legendary superstar Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is quite popular on social media. Even though the star kid hasn't made her debut in Bollywood, she has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram.

Recently, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest look as she modelled on the streets of New York City.

In the picture, Khushi was seen wearing a grey V-necked sweater with a white pleated skirt and leather boots. The star kid looked absolutely stunning as she completed her look with a dark blue handbag and statement red lipstick.

Check out her new look:

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor rushed to the comment section to compliment Khushi's NYC look with heart emojis.

Earlier, Khushi had taken to Instagram to post a sun-kissed picture to welcome the summer season. Kapoor, dressed in a yellow collared-top and high-waisted jeans, was glowing the photos and definitely took after her mother in terms of her charm and beauty.

Here's her summer look:

Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan directorial 'Dhadhak'.

Janhvi was last seen in the Maddock Films-produced horror-comedy 'Roohi' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Dostana 2', 'Takht' and 'Bombay Girl'.