Khushi Kapoor Turns Heads In Stunning White Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi: Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to come up with her debut film 'The Archies', is already making waves at Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week witnessed a significant moment in the fashion world as the rising sensation, Khushi Kapoor, took centre stage as she attended Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 showcase held in the fashion capital of the world.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted alongside tennis prodigy Emma Raducanu and Rosalia at Dior’s Ready To Wear SS24 showcase. Also gracing the show were renowned celebrities such as the talented actress Anya Taylor Joy, the riveting Yara Shahidi, academy winner producer and actress Charlize Theron, the charming actor Robert Pattinson and professional Tennis player Emma Raducanu. Also present on the red carpet were popular singers Rosalía and Jeesu along with Thai superstars Mile and Apo.

Khushi Kapoor was the only face to be seen from the Indian film industry, ahead of her debut. Khushi Kapoor makes a striking statement on the red carpet for Dior’s Ready To Wear SS 24 show, with her all-Dior look.

Sharing her excitement, Khushi said in a statement"I am thrilled to attend Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 show here in Paris at fashion week. I have always associated the fashion house with timeless elegance in a chic avatar and this collection personifies just that. This is my first time at Paris Fashion Week and it's been an amazing experience to be around such incredible names in the world of fashion and beyond and the overall energy here. Thank you to the lovely Dior family and I wish to be back soon."

Coming back to Khushi’s debut in Zoya Akthar's much-awaited directorial.

The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja. Recently, the gang of the Archies, took to the streets of Mumbai to make the announcement of the release date.

‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

‘The Archies’ is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on December 7.