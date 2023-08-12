Khushi Kapoor Turns Up The Heat In Stunning Neon Corset, Sister Janhvi Kapoor Is All Hearts

New Delhi: One of the upcoming talents of Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor makes heads turn with her bold and beautiful appearances. The younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor is all set to leave her sparkle in people's hearts with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies.' The actress is oozing oomph with her bold style statements and her latest post is proof.

In the realm of haute couture and style, Khushi Kapoor has once again proven herself to be setting style trends that instantly captivate hearts. Recently, spotted at an event as the face of a leading fashion brand, Khushi graced a high-profile event held in Mumbai with her unique sense of fashion and an innate ability to connect with the youth.

Khushi donned a neon green corset from Munique and an expensive pair of black cargo pants from the high-end streetwear brand, Polite Society. The credit for Khushi's impeccable look goes to her talented style squad led by none other than the fashion maverick Mohit Rai. With handpicked jewelry from Tuula, adding the final touches of sophistication were her hair and makeup team Tanvi Chemburkar and Souravv Roy.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Khushi's older sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor dropped multiple heart emoticons in the comment section.

In a world where fashion is a language of expression, Khushi Kapoor is as fluent as it gets. Amid soaring anticipation, Khushi's appearance only fuels the fire surrounding her forthcoming role in Zoya Akhtar's ' The Archies.' The project's buzz is undeniable, and Khushi's involvement promises to be a defining facet.

'The Archies' also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in lead roles.