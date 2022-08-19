NEW DELHI: Late Bollywood actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. The young girl is quite popular on social media and often grabs attention with her fashion statements. She never fails to impress her fans with her style. And while she is yet to kickstart the second shooting schedule of 'The Archies', the star kid took off to California for a vacation and shared a gorgeous video on Instagram.



Khushi donned a tank top and a cap and some accessories and shared her videonin her Instagram story.





Khushi posted a tonne of pictures from her vacation to Instagram. No doubt, she looked gorgeous as hell in the photographs. She showed her washboard abs in a crop top and pants. In the next photo, she was seen posing with Akshat Ranjan, who has been a close friend of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor for a long time now. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Calliiiiiii".

Fans also noticed a loved-up exchange between Khushi and Akshat Ranjan on her post. While Akshat commented 'LY' followed by three heart emojis, Khushi reciprocated her feelings in her reply, 'iluuuuuu' followed by a heart emoji. Janhvi too dropped a comment saying, 'Excuse me.' To which, Khushi replied, 'I miss u.'





It is to be noted that Janhvi Kapoor and Akshat Ranjan were once rumoured to be dating each other, however, none of them ever confirmed the rumours. Nonetheless, they share a rock bottom friendship and often get papped together at B-Town parties, clubbing or taking mini vacations together. Their pictures and PDAs on social media had sparked rumours about their alleged love affair.



Speaking of Khushi's debut project 'The Archies', the online series will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina are all featured in the film.