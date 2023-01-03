Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are not hiding their relationship anymore! This video is proof- Watch

New Delhi: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are Bollywood sweethearts and fans absolutely adore their chemistry. The rumours of them tieing the knot in February this year are making rounds and amid all this, the couple was seen celebrating New Year together. Today, the duo was snapped at the airport by paps walking towards their car as they return from their vacation.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been very hush-hush about their relationship but after the 'Koffee With Karan season 7' episodes, it is all out in the open, they are not hiding it anymore. Earlier, whenever the couple was snapped at the airport they were seen individually. Today, the duo walked together looking adorable as they return from their vacay.

Kiara looks gorgeous in a pink top and white pants. She paired it with golden shoes and hair tied in a neat bun. Sidharth on the other hand, wore a black tee and track pants. Fans have flooded the comment section of the video with heart-eye and love emojis.

A fan commented, "Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom." Another wrote, "They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding"

Sidharth and Kiara jetted off to Dubai recently to celebrate New Year with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. After the celebrations, they are back in Mumbai now.

The latest spook is that lovebirds, Kiara and Sidharth will tie the knot in early February in Jaisalmer this year. This will be followed by a function in Delhi attended by the couple's close ones.