Kiara Advani bags Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award from CM Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was conferred with the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award' on Tuesday night by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Expressing her gratitude, Kiara Advani took to social media to share, "Born and Brought up in Maharashtra my heart is filled with immense gratitude to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year from our honourable leaders, Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji and Shri Promod Sawant Ji. Thankyou @lokmat and @rishidarda for this prestigious honour".

Enjoying a dream run with back-to-back successes, Kiara Advani has made a mark with impressive performances on the digital platforms as well as the box office with films like ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ recently.

These achievements have made her one of most bankable and popular stars of the Indian entertainment industry. She has a long list of successful films to her credit and an interesting line-up for the upcoming future.

Known for playing memorable characters in films like MS Dhoni, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo amongst others, Kiara has carved her place amongst the most versatile actors. The actress is currently shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, and S Shankar's RC-15 amongst others.

With such an interesting line-up of projects, the audience looks forward to her every move.