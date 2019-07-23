close

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani dazzles in red at India Couture Week 2019

Kiara Advani walked the ramp as showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kickstarted the 12th edition of the show with his collection called 'Lumen', which was created with the use of recycled material.

Kiara Advani dazzles in red at India Couture Week 2019

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani dazzled the opening show of India Couture Week 2019, wearing a red-coloured quintessential bridal lehenga.

Kiara walked the ramp as showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal who kickstarted the 12th edition of the show with his collection called 'Lumen', which was created with the use of recycled material. 

For soon-to-be-brides, the "Kabir Singh" star said: "Girls, wear something which is light and have fun. It's your day. Try to be as light as you can be."

She said: "Whenever I'm going to get married, I'm sure I would wear something which is light and allows me to breathe and have fun."

Speaking about her outfit, Kiara said: "Amit's works are stunning. I'm absolutely in love with Amit Aggarwal's work. He makes statement pieces, something which I really like about him. When it comes to the environment, he has used fashion with recycled material which is his USP."

