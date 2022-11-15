Kiara Advani ends 2022 on a high note with back-to-back shoots for ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ and ‘RC-15’

New Delhi: One of the busiest actors these days, Kiara Advani is caught in a whirlwind of schedules for her upcoming projects. Right since post the pandemic, Kiara Advani has been running around the clock to wrap work commitments from movie promotions to back-to-back film shoots. Ending the year on a high note yet again, Kiara will be wrapping two film shoots and the promotions of her upcoming film.

Recently having wrapped the initial schedules of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Kiara Advani has already rejoined the upcoming schedule for the film in Rajkot, following which, she will be resuming the shoot for S Shankar's ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan in New Zealand for a song sequence. Post which the actress immediately dives into promotions for her third release of the year 'Govinda Naam Mera', also adhering to brand commitments in between the same.

A source revealed details on the same saying, "Kiara has had a packed schedule ever since the lockdown and has continued to be the most hardworking actress with an extremely busy schedule. Even currently, she just wrapped the two schedules of Satyaprem ki Katha in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and attended to a few brand commitments in Mumbai, which could be very evidently seen on the internet through the varied updates. Now Kiara has rejoined the set of Satyaprem ki Katha, after which she has a song shoot in New Zealand with Ram Charan. With no time to spare, she would immediately begin promotions for 'Govinda Naam Mera' which releases this year."

Following the success of ‘Shershaah’, Kiara Advani is on a winning spree with back-to-back successes like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and will be looking forward to a long line up.