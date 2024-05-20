Kiara Advani Gets Brutally Trolled For Her 'Fake Accent' At Cannes 2024 Red Carpet, Netizens Call It 'Horrible' - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year and walked the red carpet looking gorgeous in a light salmon pink and black tube body-hugging gown. She addressed the media on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner. What bothered netizens was not her sartorial choice but a new-found American accent.

Many shared the clipping of the video on social media where the actress can be seen saying that it is ‘very very humbling’ to be invited to the event, especially as she completes 10 years (a decade) in the profession. She says, "It comes at a very special moment as well.” Her accent made headlines and netizens trolled her for changing her way of speaking overnight.

Kiara Advani's new accent got many talking about it on various social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit among others. One person wrote on X, "Its the horrible fake accent for me Representing india my ass she is representing no one but herself."

Meanwhile, Kiara also attended the Variety-hosted event earlier. The Cannes Film Festival 2024 opened on May 14 with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), featuring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is set to appear in the Telugu political action thriller 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan, and will join the YRF spy universe in 'WAR 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. She also has 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and is reportedly working on a film titled 'Toxic' with Yash.