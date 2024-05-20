Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750954
NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani Gets Brutally Trolled For Her 'Fake Accent' At Cannes 2024 Red Carpet, Netizens Call It 'Horrible' - Watch

Kiara Advani Trolled: Actress spoke to the media at the global platform and her accent got all the attention.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani Gets Brutally Trolled For Her 'Fake Accent' At Cannes 2024 Red Carpet, Netizens Call It 'Horrible' - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani made her Cannes debut this year and walked the red carpet looking gorgeous in a light salmon pink and black tube body-hugging gown. She addressed the media on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner. What bothered netizens was not her sartorial choice but a new-found American accent.

KIARA ADVANI TROLLED FOR HER 'ACCENT'

Many shared the clipping of the video on social media where the actress can be seen saying that it is ‘very very humbling’ to be invited to the event, especially as she completes 10 years (a decade) in the profession. She says, "It comes at a very special moment as well.” Her accent made headlines and netizens trolled her for changing her way of speaking overnight.

SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH

Kiara Advani's new accent got many talking about it on various social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit among others. One person wrote on X, "Its  the horrible fake accent for me Representing india my ass she is representing no one but herself." 

Another one added, "Me after watching full American webseries in English."

Meanwhile, Kiara also attended the Variety-hosted event earlier. The Cannes Film Festival 2024 opened on May 14 with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), featuring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is set to appear in the Telugu political action thriller 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan, and will join the YRF spy universe in 'WAR 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. She also has 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty and is reportedly working on a film titled 'Toxic' with Yash.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?