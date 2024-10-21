Kiara Advani Gets Trolled For Not Knowing South States; Netizens Say 'Her Real Name Is Alia And It Makes Sense'

Mumbai: Kiara Advani is facing massive trolling for her old interview, where she was seen fumbling when questioned about her knowledge of the names of the South States. The actress was seen promoting her south film Vinaya Vidheya Rama with Ram Charan on Rana Daggubati's show. On the show, Kiara was quizzed by Rana about knowing South states and she confidently said that she of course knows it. When Ram playfully asked to name the four states in the south, Kiara fumbled and named Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu but failed to take the Kerala state name.

As the old video goes viral Don 3 actress is getting trolled and netizens are taking her real name reference that is Alia. One user said, "She is showing off her low IQ. Being an Indian and not knowing our own states and their languages is shameful. Kiara, it doesn’t look cute. You look dumb and stupid here!" Another user said, " Well her real name is Alia so makes sense." One more user said, " I genuinely don't know what these kids do during their time studying in some of the best schools in India. Matlab yeh toh government school wala backbencher bhi keh sakta hai (me). Funny thing is, one of the biggest films of her career is a sequel for the remake of a Malayalam movie lmao".

Kiara Advani is right now the most popular actress in Bollywood and her career kickstarted after her bold role in Lust Stories along with Vicky Kaushal and since then there is no looking back for the actress.