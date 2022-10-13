Kiara Advani gets upset with the paps as they push a senior citizen: WATCH

NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has always been very sweet to her fans as well as paps but last night, she lost her cool.

A mob of paparazzi trying to take Kiar's pictures, pushed a senior citizen down and the actress got very upset over it. Kiara was attending the special screening of 'Chhello Show' on Wednesday evening at a theatre in Mumbai. Many B-town celebs including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more were present at the screening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

A video is going VIRAL on social media where Kiara can be seen losing her cool in front of the paps as the cameramen accidentally pushed a senior citizen to click her. She even gave an earful to the paps apologizing to the senior citizen.

On the work front, Kiara will be soon seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

