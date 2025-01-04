Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Actress' Team Issues Statement, Says 'Advised Rest Due To...'

Reports have circulated claiming that Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Ram Charan in the much-anticipated film Game Changer, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. The rumors began after Kiara, who was scheduled to attend a promotional event for the film in the city, was notably absent.

However, a representative for Kiara Advani has clarified the situation, telling PTI, "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalised, she’s been advised to rest due to exertion as she’s been working non stop."

Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar, marks Kiara's reunion with Telugu star Ram Charan after their collaboration in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Directed by Shankar and written by Vivek Velmurugan, Game Changer is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj and is Shankar’s debut Telugu film. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including S. J. Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Samuthirakani. Game Changer is slated to release in theaters on January 10, 2025.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 2023's Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan.